    • Image of the Day Biology 18 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    Primate portrait wins major prize

    The winner of the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is announced.

    Golden snub-nosed monkeys are the subject of the winning photograph in the 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

    Marsel van Oosten

    A pair of endangered golden snub-nosed monkeys (Rhinopithecus roxellana) sit in the temperate forest of China’s Qinling Mountains, in a remarkable image captured by Dutch photographer Marsel van Oosten.

    The picture has won van Oosten the prestigious title Wildlife Photographer of the Year for 2018. The accolade was awarded this week by a judging panel appointed by the Natural History Museum in London, UK, which runs the annual competition.

    “This image is in one sense traditional – a portrait,” says judging panel chair Roz Kidman Cox.

    “But what a striking one, and what magical animals. It is a symbolic reminder of the beauty of nature and how impoverished we are becoming as nature is diminished. It is an artwork worthy of hanging in any gallery in the world.”

    More images from the event can be seem at the museum’s website.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
