PM’s science prize nominations open soon

Nominations for the Australian Prime Minister’s Science Awards open on February 21.

The annual awards honour the achievements five leading scientists and two science educators. Between them, the award winners share $750,000.

Last year’s winners – who were presented with their awards by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a black-tie event at Parliament House in Canberra – included genetics researcher Jenny Graves and dental researcher and entrepreneur Eric Reynolds.

Nominations can be made by anyone familiar with a nominee’s work. Submissions are evaluated by an independent committee. If successful, the nominator and two supporters are invited to progress to stage two, when they are asked to provide additional details. Three independent referees fields then assess the candidates, and make recommendations on which the final decisions are based.

Nominations close at 5pm AEDT on February 26. More information is available here. If you know of any individual that deserves to be commemorated with this high honour, make sure you make yourself heard.