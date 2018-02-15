  • Latest
    Blog Biology 15 February 2018
    1 minute read 
    PM’s science prize nominations open soon

    The journey to the nation’s top science gong starts now.

    Jenny Graves, winner of the 2017 Prime Minister's Prize for Science.
    Jenny Graves, winner of the 2017 Prime Minister's Prize for Science.
Science in Public
    Science in Public

    Nominations for the Australian Prime Minister’s Science Awards open on February 21.

    The annual awards honour the achievements five leading scientists and two science educators. Between them, the award winners share $750,000.

    Last year’s winners – who were presented with their awards by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a black-tie event at Parliament House in Canberra – included genetics researcher Jenny Graves and dental researcher and entrepreneur Eric Reynolds.

    Nominations can be made by anyone familiar with a nominee’s work. Submissions are evaluated by an independent committee. If successful, the nominator and two supporters are invited to progress to stage two, when they are asked to provide additional details. Three independent referees fields then assess the candidates, and make recommendations on which the final decisions are based.

    Nominations close at 5pm AEDT on February 26. More information is available here. If you know of any individual that deserves to be commemorated with this high honour, make sure you make yourself heard.

    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
