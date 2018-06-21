Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • News Biology 21 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Parent birds don’t like the kids hanging around

    Nestlings that overstay their welcome endanger the entire brood, but leaving too early brings its own hazards. Tanya Loos reports.

    An adult female grey-headed junco (Juncos hyemalis) uses food to lure her youngster out of the nest in an effort to make it leave for good.
    An adult female grey-headed junco (Juncos hyemalis) uses food to lure her youngster out of the nest in an effort to make it leave for good.
    Martin, et al

    When is the best time to leave the nest? That’s the dilemma encountered by birds the world over.

    Staying home longer helps juvenile birds grow their wings and improve their chances of fleeing from predators, but each day that nesting continues increases the risk of the whole brood being eaten.

    A team of researchers from the University of Montana in the US used a variety of approaches to take a closer look at this previously unrecognised conflict between the needs of young birds and their parents. The team, led by Thomas Martin, analysed long-term data on nest predation and nestling growth for 19 songbird species local to the state, and examined the flight performance and fledging ages of 11 of these species using high speed videography obtained using a Go-Pro camera.

    The researchers found that in species with younger fledging ages, flight performance in the young birds was poorer and predation rates were high.

    In order to test their results experimentally, Martin and his colleagues erected enclosures around the nests of grey-headed juncos (Juncos hyemalis). The enclosures allowed the parents to come and go to feed the young, but when the young fledged naturally, they were protected from predators for a further three days.

    The survival of enclosed young was substantially higher than those who had fledged at the normal age in unprotected nests. The mass of the young birds in both groups was similar, but the wing length much longer in the enclosed group.

    So why aren’t selection pressures for songbirds favouring a later nest departure? Earlier studies show that each day that the nest is occupied substantially increases the risk of nest predation. When nestlings leave the nest earlier than they would like, at least some survive. The survival of some of the young, rather than the loss of the entire brood, benefits the parents and their investment in breeding.

    Songbird parents try to coax their young out of the nest by offering food in an effort to get them to leave. And this pressure goes both ways, as the nestlings exert considerable control over the parents with their begging behaviour in the form of incessant cries.

    The team found that this push-pull of different generations is “yielding a compromise between parents and offspring that balances risk of mortality in versus out of the nest”.

    The research was published in the journal Science Advances.

    Explore #Birds #nestlings
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Tanya Loos is an ecologist and science writer based in regional Victoria, Australia.
    1. https://doi.org/10.2307/2937160
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles