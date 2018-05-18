New genomics hub in Queensland

The University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia has opened a collaborative Genome Innovation Hub that will focus on using genetic research to improve societal heath.

The Hub was developed at a hefty price tag of $6.6 million, with the overall aim of analysing the human genome such that its secrets can be used to help understand and combat many of the diseases affecting Australians.

The co-operative research centre will aim to promote dialogue and knowledge-sharing between the brightest minds in genetic research, government entities, and industry. This will involve running projects in genomics, stem cell therapies and gene editing.

The University of Queensland is heavily involved in the field, both through the Queensland Genomics Health Alliance, which looks to garner the power of genomics to deliver better healthcare, and the UQ Genomics Initiative, a virtual multi-disciplinary network based at the St Lucia campus of the University.

The opening of the Hub will help to further the University’s goal of infusing genetics into everyday healthcare to improve the health and wellbeing of all Australians.