New drug target raises hopes for Alzheimer’s and ALS treatment

Finding a successful treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has for decades seemed like an impossible feat, but a new discovery may change that – and treat other neurodegenerative diseases, too.

A research team led by Claire Le Pichon of venerable US biotech firm Genentech, and including scientists from universities in San Francisco and Hamburg, has identified a single protein to target for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and potentially other degenerative conditions of the brain.

The team report in a paper published in Science Translational Medicine that, using transgenic mice models with AD or ALS, they investigated the role of the DLK/JNK signalling pathway in neurodegenerative disease, and its potential as a therapeutic target.

The DLK/JNK signalling pathway – involving the two enzymes JNK (c-Jun N-terminal kinase) and its precursor DLK (dual leucine zipper kinase) – is known to be involved in the neuronal stress response, which can trigger either neuron death or regeneration depending on the context. Previous studies have shown that by inhibiting this pathway, neuron degeneration can be reversed or slowed, but attempts to inhibit JNK directly have met difficulties.

Until now, there had been very little research that looked specifically at DLK as a target.

Le Pichon and colleagues not only confirmed that JNK signalling activity is elevated in AD and ALS mice models – but also illustrated the role of DLK in neurodegeneration.

The researchers tried using genetic and pharmaceutical methods to inhibit DLK activity, and found that it led to decreased JNK signalling activity. More importantly, it also meant that the ALS mice lived longer and had better cognitive function, the AD mice had boosted neuron and synaptic survival, and neuron degeneration diminished in both diseased and non-diseased models.

The work is very significant for two main reasons, says neuroscientist Bryce Vissel at the University of Technology, Sydney, who was not involved in the research.

“First, they’ve found not only a new target for treatment, but an actual drug that can be tested. And second, this shows that pharmaceutical companies are investigating new ways forward for the treatment of Alzheimer’s [and other neurodegenerative disease]. Everyone else is researching amyloid beta and tau, but Genentech has come up with something new.”

Genentech has started work on a Phase I clinical trial of a medication designed to block DLK, for potential ALS treatment.

“The medication may have side effects, issues with clinical safety,” says Vissel. “This may be another great white hope that disappears into the distance. But that doesn’t detract from the significance of the discoveries.”