    • Image of the Day Biology 25 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Living cancer cell captured in real time

    Researchers improve super-resolving microscopy to view minuscule cell particles

    A living bone cancer cell, captured with the new microscope, showing the nucleus (blue), mitochondria (green) and cytoskeleton (magenta).

    Bielefeld University/W. Hübner

    This image of a living bone cancer cell was taken with a super-resolving structured illumination microscope. The cell was fluorescently stained to highlight its nucleus, mitochondria and cytoskeleton.

    The microscope is called ‘super-resolving’ because it can take images with double the resolution of the best conventional optical microscopes, to about 100 nanometers according to Thomas Huser from the University of Bielefeld, Germany – usually only possible with electron microscopes.

    It is unique among this class of microscopes – which have been around for about 20 years – because it can collect and display the images virtually instantly rather than collecting multiple images and reconstructing them. The researchers achieved this by integrating the microscope into a high-performance computing platform.

    “We have been able to reproduce about 60 frames per second – a higher frame rate than cinema films," says lead author Andreas Markwirth. “The time between measurement and image is less than 250 milliseconds, so the technology allows real-time recording.”

    The researchers can now look more closely into the inner structure of the cell with the new microscope than other current high-end versions and, because of its speed, can follow intracellular movement within living cells.

    “This enables a number of things that we are currently working on,” says Huser, such as observing the intracellular movement of viruses after infecting a cell and autophagosomes involved in cancer.

    Further details are published in the journal Nature Communications.

    Explore #cells #cancer
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-12165-x
