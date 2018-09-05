This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 05 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Islets in the (blood)stream

    Collagen-shrouded blobs of pancreatic cells could treat diabetes.

    An islet of pancreatic cells in a collagen solution.
    An islet of pancreatic cells in a collagen solution.
    Purdue University / Clarissa Hernandez Stephens

    The image above shows a tiny blob or islet of pancreatic cells packaged in a collagen solution.

    When injected into mice with induced diabetes, the collagen/pancreas cell solution allowed the mice to achieve normal blood glucose levels for three months or more.

    The researchers next plan to test the injections on diabetic dogs before moving on to human trials.

    Explore #pancreas #diabetes
