Islets in the (blood)stream
Collagen-shrouded blobs of pancreatic cells could treat diabetes.
The image above shows a tiny blob or islet of pancreatic cells packaged in a collagen solution.
When injected into mice with induced diabetes, the collagen/pancreas cell solution allowed the mice to achieve normal blood glucose levels for three months or more.
The researchers next plan to test the injections on diabetic dogs before moving on to human trials.
Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.