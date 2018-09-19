This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 19 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    New imaging system brings cell processes into sharp focus

    New technology delivers 10 times higher scanning rate.

    Zebrafish cells distributing signalling molecules, called Wnt signals, via cellular protrusions known as filopodia.

    B. Mattes

    A newly installed imaging system will allow scientists at the University of Exeter’s Biomaging Centre in the UK to probe cells in exquisite detail.

    Not only will they be able to monitor the behaviour of proteins within living cells, they’ll also be able to do this at a 10 times higher scanning rate than that of conventional systems.

    The technology is made by Leica Microsystems, and is called the TCS SP8 FALCON.

    “The speed and ease of acquiring data will enable users to study molecular interactions, investigate the environments of multiple proteins simultaneously and detect changes in metabolic state and microenvironments with a high degree of accuracy,” say imaging specialist Christian Hacker.

    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
