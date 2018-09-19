New imaging system brings cell processes into sharp focus

A newly installed imaging system will allow scientists at the University of Exeter’s Biomaging Centre in the UK to probe cells in exquisite detail.

Not only will they be able to monitor the behaviour of proteins within living cells, they’ll also be able to do this at a 10 times higher scanning rate than that of conventional systems.

The technology is made by Leica Microsystems, and is called the TCS SP8 FALCON.

“The speed and ease of acquiring data will enable users to study molecular interactions, investigate the environments of multiple proteins simultaneously and detect changes in metabolic state and microenvironments with a high degree of accuracy,” say imaging specialist Christian Hacker.