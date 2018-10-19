In a quiet grove, a quoll appears

It took Australian photographer David Gallan three years of patient searching to capture this gorgeous image of a rare spotted-tailed quoll (Dasyurus maculatus) in the Monga National Park, in south-eastern New South Wales.

His dedication was rewarded this week when the image was highly commended by the judging panel of the 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, organised by the Natural History Museum in London, UK.

More photos from the event can be seem at the museum’s website.