    • Image of the Day Biology 19 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    In a quiet grove, a quoll appears

    Australian photographer captures a stunning image of a creature rarely seen in the wild.

    A spotted-tail quoll, caught in a glorious setting.

    David Gallan

    It took Australian photographer David Gallan three years of patient searching to capture this gorgeous image of a rare spotted-tailed quoll (Dasyurus maculatus) in the Monga National Park, in south-eastern New South Wales.

    His dedication was rewarded this week when the image was highly commended by the judging panel of the 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, organised by the Natural History Museum in London, UK.

    More photos from the event can be seem at the museum’s website.

    Explore #quoll #photography #Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://www.nhm.ac.uk/visit/exhibitions/wildlife-photographer-of-the-year.html
