    Image of the Day Biology 25 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Hey there, bright eyes

    Indonesia’s bird species count increases by two.

    The eyes have it: the two new Indonesian bird species.

    Nicola Marples and David Kelly

    Zoologists have discovered two gorgeous previously unknown bird species in the Wakatobi Archipelago of Sulawesi, Indonesia.

    The tongue-twisting Wakatobi white-eye and the Wangi-wangi white-eye are formally described in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

    Both species belong to the genus Zosterops. The Wakatobi white-eye has previously been considered a variant of another bird, but scientists led by Nicola Marples of Trinity College Dublin, in Ireland, argue that it should be classed as a species in its own right. The Wangi-wangi white-eye is completely new to science.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
