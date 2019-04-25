Hey there, bright eyes
Indonesia’s bird species count increases by two.
Zoologists have discovered two gorgeous previously unknown bird species in the Wakatobi Archipelago of Sulawesi, Indonesia.
The tongue-twisting Wakatobi white-eye and the Wangi-wangi white-eye are formally described in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.
Both species belong to the genus Zosterops. The Wakatobi white-eye has previously been considered a variant of another bird, but scientists led by Nicola Marples of Trinity College Dublin, in Ireland, argue that it should be classed as a species in its own right. The Wangi-wangi white-eye is completely new to science.
- https://academic.oup.com/zoolinnean/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/zoolinnean/zlz022/5477306?redirectedFrom=fulltext