Hey there, bright eyes

Zoologists have discovered two gorgeous previously unknown bird species in the Wakatobi Archipelago of Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The tongue-twisting Wakatobi white-eye and the Wangi-wangi white-eye are formally described in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Both species belong to the genus Zosterops. The Wakatobi white-eye has previously been considered a variant of another bird, but scientists led by Nicola Marples of Trinity College Dublin, in Ireland, argue that it should be classed as a species in its own right. The Wangi-wangi white-eye is completely new to science.

