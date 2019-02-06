This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Blog Biology 06 February 2019
    1 minute read 
    Great opportunity for would-be marine biologists

    Rare chance for school students to join in a research expedition.

    Lucky senior school students will have the chance to join qualified marine biologists on an expedition off the coast of Tasmania.

    Monty Rakusen/Getty Images

    Secondary school students have the opportunity to become marine biologists for a week this April in Tasmania, Australia.

    Organisers of an expedition run by the University of Tasmania and the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) are inviting students in Years 11 and 12 to join a trip to Maria Island off the east coast of the island state for some hands-on learning.

    “They’ll enjoy a once in a lifetime experience on Tasmania’s east coast while also learning how to collect scientific data in the field,” says Scott Ling.

    The program runs between April 22 and 28, with five days spent on Maria Island and an additional one at the IMAS Centre in Tasmania’s capital, Hobart.

    In addition to first-hand experience, participants will earn credit towards a University of Tasmania marine science degree.

    "Students who do the course get to go diving as well as observing marine life along the shoreline and will develop keen skills of observation and an eye for detail,” says Ling.

    “Many of the students who’ve done the course enjoyed it so much that they’ve gone on to the IMAS degree program at the University of Tasmania, which is ranked as one of the best places to study marine science globally.”

    The course is open to students from all over Australia, and full scholarships are available for four Tasmanian and five interstate students.

    More information about the program can be found here.

    Explore #Marine science #science education
    Brian W. Pulling is a science writer based in Adelaide, South Australia.
    1. http://www.imas.utas.edu.au/study/undergraduate/marinediscoverycompetition
