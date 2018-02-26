Fuel from firebrats

Biofuel production could be made significantly more efficient thanks to research into the digestive systems of an ancient species of insect with the curious name of firebrats.

Firebrats (Thermobia domestica) look very similar to silverfish, to which they are closely related, and, again like their cousins, are often found in warm, moist areas of houses, such as kitchens and boiler rooms.

Despite cohabiting with humans, they have been very little studied – at least until now. Generally speaking, if the non-entomologists have regarded them at all, it is to consider them as low-level household pests, primarily because they have a habit of eating book bindings, flour, and some types of clothing.

It is precisely these somewhat dull-seeming diet choices, however, that sparked the interest of a team of researchers led by UK scientist Simon McQueen-Mason. The result is a paper published in the journal Nature Communications.

McQueen-Mason is based at the University of York, in the biology department’s Centre for Novel Agricultural Products. And in the current study he and his colleagues may well have found one: firebrat gut juice.



By its lineage, the insect is very old indeed, having been traced back as far as the Devonian period, some 420 million years ago. Its diet is unusual, even by primitive insect standards, and consists of crystalline cellulose: the tough natural fibre that comprises straw, paper and cardboard.

Breaking down cellulose is a key step in a growing range of industrial processes, especially fuel production, and is viewed as a potentially high-yield low emission strategy in a range of applications.

The key to treating the cellulose, however, is the use of enzymes known as lytic polysaccharide monooxygenases (LPMOs). These are produced by certain microorganisms, including fungi.

LPMOs were only discovered in the past few years, and represent an improvement on earlier methods involving hydrolytic cellulases for converting cellulose into fermentable sugars – a crucial step in biofuel production. The fact that the enzymes need to be sourced from microbial populations, however, presents challenges.

In a 2015 overview, a team led by Svein Jarle Horn of Norway’s University of Life Sciences, concluded that: “the advent of LPMOs has a great potential, but requires rethinking of industrial bioprocessing procedures”.

McQueen-Mason and his colleagues may have now found a new way to frame that rethink. Firebrats, they discovered, digest cellulose without relying on a symbiotic association with microbes. Recommended 'Designer' plants could seed cheaper biofuels Biology

Investigating the digestive system of the insects, the researchers discovered 20 previously unidentified sorts of LPMOs.

The enzymes, the scientists suggest, were “recruited” by firebrats many, many millions of years ago, perhaps as a mechanism to allow its own exoskeleton – made of a polysaccharide matrix known as chitin – to be reshaped and remodelled during the transition between larval and adult stages.

The use of the enzymes later diversified, providing the firebrats with a very efficient in-house ability to digest cellulose, giving it an advantage in colonising new environments.

The discovery of this fresh independent family of LMPOs, say the researchers, has potentially far-reaching implications not only for biofuel production, but also for agricultural management and pest control.