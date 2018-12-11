This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Biology 11 December 2018
    1 minute read 
    Fox on the run

    Even in deepest suburbia, nature finds a way.

    For fox sake: art meets nature in England’s capital.

    For fox sake: art meets nature in England's capital.

    Matthew Maran/Natural History Museum

    A wild fox in north London, UK, passes by a piece Banksy-esque street art. This image, taken by UK photographer Matthew Maran, is a finalist in the LUMIX People’s Choice Award, part of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, run by the UK’s Natural History Museum.

    Other entries, and the opportunity to vote, can be found here.

