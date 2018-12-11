Fox on the run
Even in deepest suburbia, nature finds a way.
A wild fox in north London, UK, passes by a piece Banksy-esque street art. This image, taken by UK photographer Matthew Maran, is a finalist in the LUMIX People’s Choice Award, part of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, run by the UK’s Natural History Museum.
Other entries, and the opportunity to vote, can be found here.
