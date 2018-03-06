  • Latest
    • Blog Biology 06 March 2018
    1 minute read 
    Cosmos boss heads up Florey event

    Elizabeth Finkel joins other distinguished women in science for International Women’s Day event.

    The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health in Melbourne, Australian invite you to join Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel as she leads a panel of pioneering women scientists, in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, at 11am.

    The event, dubbed International Women’s Day with the Florey: Celebrating scientific women, will take place at the Parkville campus of the University of Melbourne, in the Ian Potter Auditorium.

    The Florey Institute is one of five leading medical research institutes that are championing the Women in Science Parkville Precinct (WiSPP) initiative, meant to encourage women’s participation in the scientific fields.

    And who better to head a panel commemorating women’s achievement in science than Elizabeth Finkel — award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and one-time leading researcher. Finkel has a PhD in biochemistry, years of experience as a scientist, and numerous accolades for the articles and books she has authored.

    At the event, she will be joined by Leann Tilley, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Bio21 Molecular Science and Biotechnology Institute, based at the University of Melbourne, Australia. Her work revolves around improving the understanding of the malarial parasite and developing more efficient anti-malarial drugs.

    Also speaking at this year’s celebration will be Kathryn North, Director of the Murdoch Children’s Research institute, also based at the uni. With a background in neurology and clinical genetics, she is a nationally and internationally respected researcher and physician.

    This line-up will make for an entertaining and thought-provoking evening and inspire the next generation of STEM women.

    To enquire about the event, email the organisers info@florey.edu.au, or book your tickets to make sure you don’t miss out.

    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
