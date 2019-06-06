Ceramics in space

These are called “nanoceria” – tiny ceramic particles which mimic the behaviour of biological enzymes.

In a recent experiment aboard the International Space Station and conducted by researchers from the European Space Agency, nanoceria were combined with living human cells and exposed to zero-gravity conditions for six days, before being frozen and shipped back to Earth inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.



The material is set to be examined by researchers to see how it has been affected by radiation exposure, potentially offering clues to the hazards of long-distance space travel.

