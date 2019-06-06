This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 06 June 2019
    1 minute read 
    Ceramics in space

    Nano-materials used to explore radiation exposure.

    Nanoceria – just like enzymes, only ceramic.

    Gianni Ciofani

    These are called “nanoceria” – tiny ceramic particles which mimic the behaviour of biological enzymes.

    In a recent experiment aboard the International Space Station and conducted by researchers from the European Space Agency, nanoceria were combined with living human cells and exposed to zero-gravity conditions for six days, before being frozen and shipped back to Earth inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

    The material is set to be examined by researchers to see how it has been affected by radiation exposure, potentially offering clues to the hazards of long-distance space travel.

    1. https://www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Images/2019/05/Nanoceria_particles
