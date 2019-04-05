This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 05 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Bye-bye birdies

    Scientists close in on why birds crash into buildings.

    Dead and gone: white-throated sparrows collected from the base of large buildings.

    ROGER HART/UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN PHOTOGRAPHY

    Flying and talking at the same time has been revealed as an exceptionally dangerous combination, at least for nocturnal songbirds.

    These white-throated sparrows (Zonotrichia albicollis) are but a few of a vast morgue of birds that died by colliding with very large buildings. They were analysed by researchers from the University of Michigan in the US.

    The scientists, led by evolutionary biologist Benjamin Winger, were trying to ascertain the factors that contributed to birds meeting their deaths by smacking mid-flight into skyscrapers.

    The research took in 70,000 collision-caused deaths in the cities of Chicago and Cleveland. Winger and colleagues suggest bird species that produce faint chirps, known as “flight calls”, are especially liable to whack into buildings.

    “Nocturnal flight calls likely evolved to facilitate collective decision-making among birds during navigation, but this same social behaviour may now exacerbate vulnerability to a widespread anthropogenic disturbance: artificial light from buildings,” Winger explains.

    The research is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

    Explore #birds
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2019.0364
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles