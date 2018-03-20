Bursting bipolar’s bubble

The Westmead Institute for Medical Research based in Sydney, Australia, is holding a free community event to commemorate World Bipolar Day on Wednesday, March 28 at 10am.

The event is being held to increase awareness and reduce societal stigma surrounding bipolar disorder, and as a sign of solidarity for people affected.

Attendees can look forward to a question-and-answer session led by Mayuresh Korgaonkar, head of the Westmead’s Bipolar Disorder Group. His team focuses on an integrative approach, combining neural imaging, psychiatry, engineering, and genetics to find novel markers to help diagnose and refine treatment.

A symbolic feature of this gathering will be Blow Bubbles for Bipolar, meant to spread the word that the condition can be managed. The bubbles are meant to be an allegory for the characteristic manic spells of euphoric highs and depressive lows that typify the condition.

If you want to find out more about the work being done to help sufferers, including this event, click here, or RSVP to attend via email.