  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Blog Biology 20 March 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Bursting bipolar’s bubble

    Westmead continues its advocacy in the mental health field.

    The manic mood swings that typify bipolar disorder present challenges.
    The manic mood swings that typify bipolar disorder present challenges.
    Hristo Shindo/Getty Images

    The Westmead Institute for Medical Research based in Sydney, Australia, is holding a free community event to commemorate World Bipolar Day on Wednesday, March 28 at 10am.

    The event is being held to increase awareness and reduce societal stigma surrounding bipolar disorder, and as a sign of solidarity for people affected.

    Attendees can look forward to a question-and-answer session led by Mayuresh Korgaonkar, head of the Westmead’s Bipolar Disorder Group. His team focuses on an integrative approach, combining neural imaging, psychiatry, engineering, and genetics to find novel markers to help diagnose and refine treatment.

    A symbolic feature of this gathering will be Blow Bubbles for Bipolar, meant to spread the word that the condition can be managed. The bubbles are meant to be an allegory for the characteristic manic spells of euphoric highs and depressive lows that typify the condition.

    If you want to find out more about the work being done to help sufferers, including this event, click here, or RSVP to attend via email.

    Explore #mental health #bipolar disorder
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
    Recommended for you
    A blue bubble in space

    This entrancing cloud of dust and gas is the product of a rapidly burning Wolf-Rayet star.

    A stellar bubble

    When an ageing star shed its outer layers, this blue bubble was left behind.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles