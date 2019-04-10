This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 10 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Australia has more large, scary spiders than previously thought

    Researchers identify four new venomous species.

    A male Euoplos turrificus.

    Michael Rix

    Meet Euoplos turrificus, one of four newly described Australian trapdoor spider species.

    The arachnids are all native to the south-east region of the Australian state of Queensland. As their name suggests, all four species construct burrows, topped with moveable flaps.

    In the case of E. turrificus and three closely related species, however, the flaps are ornate and crenelated, giving them a vaguely Medieval appearance.

    This did not go unnoticed by Jeremy Wilson from Queensland’s Griffith University who, with colleagues, describes the new spiders in the journal Invertebrate Systematics.

    The species have been clumped into a new taxonomic group, called turrificus – deriving from the Latin word “turris”, from which derive the words “turret” and “tower”.

    Explore #Spiders #Australia
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. http://www.publish.csiro.au/IS/IS18014
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles