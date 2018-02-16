  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • News Biology 16 February 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Blood test makes for fast, safer concussion diagnosis

    US authorities approve test that shortens brain imaging queues. Andrew Masterson reports. 

    A New York City footballer holds his head after a collision with an opposing player. From now, a blood test rather than a CT scan will determine how much damage was done.
    A New York City footballer holds his head after a collision with an opposing player. From now, a blood test rather than a CT scan will determine how much damage was done.
    Tim Clayton - Corbis / Contributor / Getty Images

    A blood test designed to dramatically reduce the use of brain imaging for the diagnosis of concussion has been cleared for use in the US.

    In many cases, the only way for clinicians to confirm or rule out concussion, or mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), is to take a look at a patient’s brain by using computed tomography (CT) – a procedure which exposes person to a possibly unnecessary intervention and radiation.

    Medical industry news site Medscape reports that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a blood test called the Brain Trauma Indicator that can be deployed in the first instance, saving the CT scans for confirmed cases.

    The blood test measures two proteins – ubiquitin C-terminal hydrolase and glial fibrillary acidic protein – that if found in blood are indicative of mild brain injury.

    The maker of the blood test, Florida company Banyan Biomarkers, reported in 2015 results of a comparative trial in 1947 cases. The results showed that the blood test matched CT results for detecting intracranial lesions in more than 97% of cases – and found the absence of lesions in 99% of cases.

    The accuracy of the results means that doctors using the test can confidently rule out concussion without having to put patients through the CT process.

    In announcing the approval FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the blood test fitted with his organisation’s plan to reduce unnecessary radiation exposure as much as possible. It would also significantly lower costs to the health system, he added.

    Explore #concussion #sport
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is news editor of Cosmos.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles