    Biology 18 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    Beauty at the micro-scale

    Moth under the microscope reveals its true colours.

    RICHINO/NIKON

    Magnified to 20 times its normal size, the wing of the sunset moth (Urania ripheus) reveals a riot of dazzling scales.

    This image, using a technique known as image stacking, was taken by Luciano Andres Richino from Ramos Mejia in Argentina, and received an honourable mention in the 2018 Nikon Small World photomicrography competition.

    More entries and information can be found here.

    Explore #Moths #photography
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://www.nikonsmallworld.com/galleries/2018-photomicrography-competition
