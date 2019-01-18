Beauty at the micro-scale

Magnified to 20 times its normal size, the wing of the sunset moth (Urania ripheus) reveals a riot of dazzling scales.

This image, using a technique known as image stacking, was taken by Luciano Andres Richino from Ramos Mejia in Argentina, and received an honourable mention in the 2018 Nikon Small World photomicrography competition.

