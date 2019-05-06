This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Biology 06 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Bats, better by the dozen

    Analysis probes the evolutionary drivers behind flying mammals.

    A dozen bat skulls, showing multiple shapes and sizes.

    DENNIS WISE/UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON

    The 1300 species of bat found around the world show extreme variation in shape and size, ranging from tiny microbats to fruit bats the size of small dogs.

    Skull appearance, too, varies wildly in features such as snout length and jaw length.

    Now, research conducted by biologists Jessica Arbour, Abigail Curtis, and Sharlene Santana, all from the University of Washington, US, has revealed the evolutionary pressures that have driven the process.

    In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, the scientists reveal that overwhelmingly the demands of echo-location have driven the development of bat skull shape for tens of millions of years.

    “Our study sought to address a major question about the evolution of diversity in the bat skull: What explains the large number of differences that we see in skull shape?” says Santana.

    “We found that echolocation is a major – and ancient – contributor to skull shape. Diet is also important, but generally more recent.”

    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-09951-y
