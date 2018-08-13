Baby mudsnails
Threeline mudsnail larvae are being driven closer to shore by large ocean waves.
Threeline mudsnails (Tritia trivittata) live in the deep waters of the continental shelf off the northeast coast of the USA. The water they live in is quite wavy, but not very turbulent.
A recent study has found that warming oceans are causing the snail larvae to hatch earlier in the spring. Waves are larger at this time, which could push them into shallower, warmer water that is less suitable for adults.
