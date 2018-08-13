This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 13 August 2018
    1 minute read 
    Baby mudsnails

    Threeline mudsnail larvae are being driven closer to shore by large ocean waves.

    Threeline mudsnail larva from wavy continent shelf waters off the coast of New Jersey, USA.
    Heidi L. Fuchs/Rutgers University-New Brunswick

    Threeline mudsnails (Tritia trivittata) live in the deep waters of the continental shelf off the northeast coast of the USA. The water they live in is quite wavy, but not very turbulent.

    A recent study has found that warming oceans are causing the snail larvae to hatch earlier in the spring. Waves are larger at this time, which could push them into shallower, warmer water that is less suitable for adults.

    Explore #oceans #marine biology
