Artists join the ARMI

The Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI) will be showcasing the work of nine artists who have used research conducted as the institute as inspiration, from May 25 to June 12 at the St Heliers Street Gallery in the Abbotsford Convent arts precinct, in Melbourne, Australia.

The collection, dubbed Regeneration: An Exhibition, was produced as part of the ARMI artist-in-residence program, in which artists spent a week embedded, learning directly from the scientists about the various studies being conducted. They took part in experiments, interacted with the equipment, and then put their own unique spin on the work and scientific techniques they had observed to produce thematic works of art.

The exhibitors include a street artist by the name Barek, who used Petri dishes as a vessel for his drawings of shark eggs; Christelle Hug, who painted her impression of stems cells viewed under a microscope; and Candice McGaw, who illustrated the development of zebra fish embryos in colourful detail.

The ARMI, based at Monash University in Melbourne, is one of the largest organisations of its kind in the world. It opened the doors of its various laboratories in 2009 in order to tackle health issues affecting Australians, particularly the ageing population, by tapping into the human body’s innate regenerative capacities.

The proceeds of sales will go straight back into the institute and be used to support its ground-breaking work. Book your tickets here.