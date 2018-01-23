  • Latest
    Image of the Day Biology 23 January 2018
    1 minute read 
    An artificial protein gets to work

    A genetically engineered bacteria thrives thanks to an artificial protein.

    A Petri dish containing two kinds of engineered E. coli.
    A Petri dish containing two kinds of engineered E. coli.
    Ann Donnelly/Hecht Lab/Princeton University

    The picture above shows colonies of Escheria coli bacteria that have had the Fes enzyme, which allows the bacteria to extract free iron, removed.

    The small red dots are unhealthy colonies of bacteria that are chronically short of iron.

    The larger whitish blobs, however, are healthy colonies formed by bacteria which have had Fes replaced with an artificial protein, Syn-F4, that performs the same function.

    This is the first reported instance of an engineered organism successfully producing an artificial protein. The research – by chemists at Princeton University – is expected to find applications in materials design, food science, biofuel production and medicine.

    Explore #synthetic biology
    Jessie Moyses is a science writer based in Melbourne.
