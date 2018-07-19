Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Image of the Day Biology 19 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    An ancient baby snake preserved in amber

    A tiny fossil reveals a new environment for Cretaceous snakes.

    The skeletal remains of a Xiaophis myanmarensis snake hatchling trapped in Burmese amber.
    Ming Bai, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

    Scientists have discovered the oldest known baby fossilized snake in Late Cretaceous amber found in Myanmar. It was one of the first Mesozoic snakes to have lived in a forested environment, a habitat in which snake fossils have not been recovered before.

    The snake shown above belongs to the species Xiaophis myanmarensis. Uranium-lead dating of zircons from the volcano-derived amber material that encased the fossil suggests it is around 99 million years old.

    The research is published in Science Advances.


    Explore #fossils #amber #snakes
