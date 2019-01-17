This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 17 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    Algae, tripping the light. Fantastic

    Scientists identify new light receptor in primitive organism.

    A Volvox alga, newly discovered light receptor shown in green.

    A Volvox alga, newly discovered light receptor shown in green.

    EVA LAURA VON DER HEYDE

    In this picture of a multicellular Volvox alga, the green circle represents something very important – its third eye.

    Back in 2002, researchers identified two ion channels present in the algal cells that operated as quasi-eyes, or, at least, light detectors that triggered the photosynthetic organisms to move toward light sources.

    Now, a team led by Georg Nagel from Germany’s Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg has discovered a third, labelled here in fluorescent green.

    This one, however, is different, effectively checking balancing the other two: its functions are dampened, rather than boosted, by exposure to light.

    Nagel and colleagues suggest further investigations could yield fresh approaches in the field of optogenetics.

    The research is published in the journal BMC Biology.

