    Image of the Day Biology 02 August 2018
    1 minute read 
    A spinal nerve

    A view inside a human spinal nerve.

    A close-up cross section of a human spinal nerve.
    Tom Deerinck and Mark Ellisman, National Center for Microscopy and Imaging Research

    Spinal nerves are part of the peripheral nervous system. They run within the spinal column to carry nerve signals to and from all parts of the body.

    The spinal nerves enable all the movements we do, from turning our heads to wiggling our toes, control the movements of our internal organs, such as the colon and the bladder, as well as allow us to feel touch and location of our limbs.

    This electron microscope view shows the fine internal structure of one such nerve.
    Explore #nervous system #spinal cord
