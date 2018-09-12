This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 12 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A rose-inspired human brain cell

    Scientists discover unique ‘rosehip’ neuron.

    A digital reconstruction of a rosehip neuron in the human brain.

    A digital reconstruction of a rosehip neuron in the human brain.

    Tamas Lab, University of Szeged

    Researchers may have found what sets human brains apart from those of other animals. They discovered a new type of human brain cell, never seen in rodent models.

    The team, led by Eszter Boldog from the University of Szeged in Hungary, called the new cells ‘rosehip’ neurons because their axons spread out from the cell centre to form dense bundles, resembling a rose after it has shed its petals.

    This discovery points to why human brain diseases can’t always be modelled in laboratory animals.

    The research was published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

    Explore #neurons #human brain
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41593-018-0205-2
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles