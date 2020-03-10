This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Biology 10 March 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A new way to spy on wildlife

    New technology could improve conservation efforts.

    WCS Rwanda Program

    This image of a mountain monkey was captured by a combination of standard camera trapping and new “arboreal camera traps” in Rwanda’s Nyungwe National Park.

    Researchers are using a combination of standard imaging techniques and remote cameras set high in trees to more accurately count population estimates of wildlife, particularly in areas that are hard to survey, like tropical forests.

    "The use of ground cameras and arboreal cameras together have the potential to detect all species within a given area,” says Felix Mulindahabi from the Wildlife Conservation Society.

    “These cameras could prove particularly important in areas like tropical forests, where species detection rates are often low due to poor visibility.”

    So far, the team has counted 35 mammal species including primates and rodents and have even identified a new species of small carnivore in the park, the Central African oyan (Poiana richardonsii).

    "Nyungwe National Park is a world-class protected area. The addition of arboreal camera traps could improve future species monitoring programs,” says Felix Mulindahabi from the Wildlife Conservation Society.

    The full research is published in the journal Animal Conservation.

    Explore #conservation #primates
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C86 front cover ovato
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/acv.12569
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles