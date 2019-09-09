This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 09 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    New view of a nematode

    Scientists have created a molecular atlas of the well-known C. elegans.

    C. elegans, in artistic mode.

    Cole Trapnell

    US researchers have reported the first detailed molecular characterisation of how every cell changes during animal embryonic development.

    Using the latest technology in the emergent field of single cell biology, the team from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Washington profiled more than 80,000 cells in the embryo of the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans.

    In this visualisation of the dataset, each dot represents a single cell, its colour represents the age of the embryo it came from (orange=early, green=mid, blue/red=late), and the dots are arranged so that cells with similar transcriptomes are near each other.

    Seen this way, the researchers observe, the data form various thin "trajectories" that correspond to tissues and individual cell types.

    The findings are published in the journal Science.

    Explore #nematodes
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/transcriptome
    2. https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2019/09/04/science.aax1971
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles