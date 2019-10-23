This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 23 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Tiny turtle takes top prize

    See all the entries in the Nikon Small World Competition.

    Fluorescent turtle embryo / Stereomicroscopy, Fluorescence / 5x (Objective Lens Magnification)

    Teresa Zgoda and Teresa Kugler, Campbell Hall, New York, US

    This stunning image of a fluorescent turtle embryo has won top spot in the 45th Annual Nikon Small World Competition.

    In order to create it, microscopy technician Teresa Zgoda and graduate Teresa Kugler, from Campbell Hall, New York, US, used a combination of fluorescence and stereo microscopy. However, due to their subject's size just over two centimetres long and thick – they could only image very small parts at a time.

    What you are looking at is hundreds of images stacked and stitched together.

    “Microscopy lets us zoom in on the smallest organisms and building blocks that comprise our world – giving us a profound appreciation for the small things in life that far too often go unnoticed,” says Kugler, “It allows me to do science with a purpose.”

    The full gallery of this year’s entries can be viewed here.

    1. https://www.nikonsmallworld.com/
    2. https://www.nikonsmallworld.com/galleries/2019-photomicrography-competition
