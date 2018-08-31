This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 31 August 2018
    1 minute read 
    A metastatic star

    Shaping cancer cells offers clues to hunting them down in the body.

    A metastatic cancer cell induced to grow into a star shape.
    Bartosz Grzybowski / National Cancer Institute / National Institutes of Health

    Scientists studying the ways in which cancer cells migrate from existing tumours to create new, metastatic tumours in different regions of the body created the image above.

    By creating micrometre-scaled adhesive islands on gold surfaces, reserachers allowed individual metastatic cells to take on shapes, such as the star depicted above.

    These shapes provide cues to cancer cells, which respond in the above image by concentrating their motility machinery at the star’s tips. This test lends itself to large scale screening of cell populations—a problem that has stymied past efforts to find a drug that targets metastatic motility.

