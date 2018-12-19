This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 19 December 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket

    A human cell, inflated

    New method allows better imaging without distortion.

    The microtubules forming the cytoskeleton of a single human cell are visible in this inflated specimen

    The microtubules forming the cytoskeleton of a single human cell are visible in this inflated specimen.

    UNIGE

    There are two ways to get a closer look at something very small: build a better microscope or make the object larger.

    The problem with the second option – especially if the object of attention is a biological cell, and thus full of liquid – is that enlargement and deformation tend to go hand in hand. The object becomes easier to see, but it also becomes damaged in the process.

    Until now. In a paper published in the journal Nature Methods, a team led by Virginie Hamel at the University of Geneva in Switzerland reveal a new approach called Ultrastructure Expansion Microscopy (U-ExM), which permits biological samples to be inflated without the need for prior chemical fixation.

    “Cells gradually expand and their components separate from each other while enlarging,” says co-author Davide Gambarotto.

    “The architecture of the various elements is preserved and it becomes possible to observe them with a resolution hitherto unattained in optical microscopy.”

    Explore #cell #microscopy #imaging
    Facebook
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41592-018-0238-1
