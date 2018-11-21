A cancer and its food supply

The blood vessel, on the left of this image, is a critical nutrient channel for the melanoma tumour seen at the right.

This image arises from research underway by a team led by Beate Heissig at the University of Tokyo Institute of Medical Science.

The scientists have identified a link between the progress of melanomas – which account for 1% of skin cancer cases by the majority of skin cancer deaths – and two molecules, type plasminogen activator (tPA) and low-density lipoprotein receptor-related protein 1 (LRP1).

"It's surprising that LRP1 is also regulating cancer growth and spread,” says Heissig. “It's normally a receptor for fat molecules.”

The research is published in the FASEB Journal.