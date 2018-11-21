This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 21 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    A cancer and its food supply

    Researchers find surprise involvement of fat receptor.

    A blood vessel provides essential nutrients to a melanoma tumour (left) in this artificially colorised microscopy image.

    A blood vessel provides essential nutrients to a melanoma tumour (left) in this artificially colorised microscopy image.

    Wellcome Images CC-BY-NC-ND

    The blood vessel, on the left of this image, is a critical nutrient channel for the melanoma tumour seen at the right.

    This image arises from research underway by a team led by Beate Heissig at the University of Tokyo Institute of Medical Science.

    The scientists have identified a link between the progress of melanomas – which account for 1% of skin cancer cases by the majority of skin cancer deaths – and two molecules, type plasminogen activator (tPA) and low-density lipoprotein receptor-related protein 1 (LRP1).

    "It's surprising that LRP1 is also regulating cancer growth and spread,” says Heissig. “It's normally a receptor for fat molecules.”

    The research is published in the FASEB Journal.

    Explore #Cancer #melanoma
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1096/fj.201801339RRR
