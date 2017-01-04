  • Latest
    News Archaeology 04 January 2017
    Get to know the ancestors with our top archaeology stories of 2016

    Human evolution fascinates – and here are our favourite stories about the extended family tree from the past year.

    GILES HAMM

    Australian dig shows signs of earliest human habitation

    People began to venture into Australia’s arid interior around 49,000 years ago – 10,000 years earlier than previously thought – according to evidence from an excavation in South Australia. Read more


    PHILIPPE PLAILLY / GETTY IMAGES

    Why we have so few Neanderthal genes, even after interbreeding

    Human evolution may not simply be a case of “survival of the fittest”, but also “survival of the many”, according to a genetic study of early human origins. Even though early Homo sapiens and Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) interbred, the smaller population size of the latter meant many of their genetic traits were, over the millennia, weeded out. Read more


    ROBBIE SHONE / GETTY IMAGES

    Beyond radiocarbon: how archaeologists date artefacts

    Scratching around in a cave in the middle of nowhere, you find a bone. How do you find out if it’s the remains of an ancient animal that stomped the land tens of thousands of years ago or a discarded scrap from a cooking fire only a few hundred years back? An archaeologist’s staple is radiocarbon dating. Read more


    AFP / Stringer / Getty Images

    Stone age Aegean farmers brought agriculture to Europe

    Archaeologists have debated for decades the origins of Europe’s earliest farmers but, thanks to genetics, we now have a definitive answer – around the Aegean Sea in what is now Greece and northwestern Turkey. Read more


    MONSIGNOR RONALD ROYER / GETTY IMAGES

    A 6,000-year-old ‘telescope’ to watch the stars

    Megalithic tombs could have been designed as ingenious tools to observe the faintest stars – effectively telescopes without lenses – astronomers in Britain suggest. They say the long, narrow entrance passageways of so-called passage graves, dating from around 6,000 years ago, are aligned to certain stars. Read more


    ANU

    First people on Vanuatu and Tonga came from Taiwan

    The first inhabitants of Vanuatu and Tonga came from East Asia and not from other parts of the Pacific as previously thought, a DNA study has shown. What is more, they arrived as relatively recently as 3,000 years ago, only mingling with Melanesians from Papua and other places at least 500 years later. Read more


    AFP / Stringer / Getty Images

    The Iceman weareth: Ötzi's clothes were made of bear, deer and goat

    The Tyrolean Iceman, nicknamed Ötzi, has revealed a great deal about the diet, tools, lifestyle, health and ancestry of humanity 5,300 years ago since his mummified body was discovered in the Italian Ötztal Alps in 1991. But they say clothes maketh the man – and now his threads are disclosing more information about life in the Copper Age. Read more


    DE ROSSO / F D'ERRICO

    Paint points to sophisticated Stone Age ancestors

    Ancient Africans used ochre for a wide range of purposes, from decorative or symbolic to purely functional, a study reveals. The findings indicate that people of the Middle Stone Age led lives of considerably greater complexity than previously assumed. Read more


    PHILIPPE PLAILLY / GETTY IMAGES

    Neanderthals were broad and stocky from birth

    Comparison of baby Neanderthal skeletons to modern humans suggest infants resembled robust adults. Read more


    D. BAGAULT / C2RMF

    Ancient amulet's creative secrets uncovered with new technique

    'Full-field photoluminescence' confirmed the 6,000-year-old artefact is the oldest known object made using the 'lost wax' method. Read more


    Explore #neanderthals #early life #ancient life
