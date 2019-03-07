This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Archaeology 07 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    An ancient tattoo kit

    Polynesian tools, some made from human bone, discovered.

    Some of the 2700-year-old tattoo tools.

    Langley, et al

    That would have hurt. These are the remains of the oldest tattoo kit ever discovered.

    The tools, some of which are fashioned from human bones, were discovered on on Tongatapu Island, the main island of the Polynesian nation of Tonga.

    Radiocarbon dating puts them at 2700 years old.

    The find is described by researchers led by Michelle Langley from Griffith University in Australia in the Journal of Island & Coastal Archaeology.

    “The discovery of early tattooing implements is exceptionally rare,” she says. “So, to find an entire kit is phenomenal. We very rarely find a whole kit of any type of tools in the archaeological record.”

    Explore #Polynesia #tools #tattoos
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C81 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15564894.2018.1561558
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles