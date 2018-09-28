This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Archaeology 28 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Airborne laser survey reveals ancient Mayan city

    Airborne survey reveals thousands of previously unseen Mayan structures.

    Lidar imaging clearly shows the remains of buildings and roads hidden beneath Guatemala's forests.

    Lidar imaging clearly shows the remains of buildings and roads hidden beneath Guatemala's forests.

    Luke Auld-Thomas/PACUNAM

    An airborne laser mapping survey covering more than 2000 square kilometres of northern Guatemala has revealed at least 61,000 ancient structures hidden in the dense tropical forest.

    The structures, which include large buildings, whole towns and networks of roads, were built by the Mayans. The oldest of them may date to before 500 BCE.

    In a study published in the journal Science, researchers led by Marcello Canuto from Tulane University in the US, estimate that during the period from 650 to 800 CE, as many as 11 million Maya lived in the region. The extent of the finds compels a re-examination of the history of the area, they conclude.

    Explore #Mayans #mapping
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. http://science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi/10.1126/science.aau0137
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles